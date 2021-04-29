Garnar updates Broome County vaccine situation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar held his weekly news conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the vaccine situation in the county.

He said that while cases are going down, there's still concern as many of the cases in the county are being found in people 40-years and younger.

Garnar used this as a way to urge residents who are younger to get vaccinated now that it is available to all New Yorkers 16-years and older.

"I think that says something more about the fact that most people over the age of 65 have been vaccinated. They've had the chance to get vaccinations earlier and it makes a good case for those who haven't gotten their vaccine to get their vaccine," Garnar said.

Garnar also announced the county's plan to get the vaccine into more rural areas.

"What we're going to be doing slowly but surely is most likely moving away from mass vaccination sites to smaller sites that are throughout the county and trying to get into that last 20-30% of the population that needs to get vaccinated," Garnar said.