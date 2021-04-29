Harper hit in face, leaves game as Phils beat Cardinals 5-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch. Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut near the side of his nose. Matt Joyce came in to run for Harper, who is in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal.