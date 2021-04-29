Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen returned to the lineup and drove in the go-ahead run, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 after Bryce Harper was hit in the face by a pitch. Harper left the game in the sixth inning after getting hit in his left cheek on a 96.9 mph fastball from left-handed reliever Génesis Cabrera. The All-Star slugger picked himself up and walked off the field, blood dripping from a cut near the side of his nose. Matt Joyce came in to run for Harper, who is in the third year of a $330 million, 13-year deal.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jorge Soler had two doubles among his three hits and drove in three runs to lead Kansas City over the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-6 and improve the Royals’ record to a major league-best 15-8. Soler’s doubles sparked three-run rallies in the first and sixth innings, the latter stretching the lead to 9-5. Kansas City won for the sixth time in seven games. Salvador Pérez also had three of Kansas City’s 12 hits. Hunter Dozier hit a two-run triple and Andrew Benintendi added a two-run double.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each added 17 and the Philadelphia 76ers built a big early lead and cruised to a 127-83 victory over the Atlanta Hawks to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth. Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz scored 12 apiece and Tyrese Maxey added 11 for the Sixers. They became the second team in the Eastern Conference to secure a postseason spot. The Sixers are currently second in the East, a game behind Brooklyn and 2 1/2 games ahead of third-place Milwaukee with 10 games to play.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin is nearing his return from a lower-body injury that’s kept him out since mid-March. Malkin skated alongside his teammates on Wednesday for the first time since being injured and will join Pittsburgh for a four-game road trip through Washington and Philadelphia. The Penguins have thrived in his absence, going 14-5-2 to move into second place in the East Division behind the Capitals.