Indictment: Cop punched, kicked, kneed, zapped arrested man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Louisiana police officer of injuring an arrested man by punching, kneeing, pistol-whipping, kicking, using a stun gun on him and slamming his head to the ground. Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook says former Shreveport officer Dylan Hudson pleaded innocent on Thursday. He was charged on Wednesday with depriving the man of his right to be protected from unreasonable force during an arrest on Aug. 5, 2019. If convicted, Hudson could get up to 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years on supervised release.