Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan trade blame for cross-border shelling

MOSCOW (AP) — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have traded blame for cross-border shelling that left at least four people wounded in the latest outburst of tensions between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors. Kyrgyzstan’s National Security Committee said Thursday that Tajik troops fired mortar shells and machine guns at an area around a water reservoir in the village of Kok-Tash in the western Batken region near the border with Tajikistan. In footage released by Kyrgyz media outlets, Kyrgyz men were seen taking cover as automatic gunfire rang in the background. A large part of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border has remained unmarked, fueling sporadic disputes over water, land and pastures that have occasionally morphed into violent clashes.