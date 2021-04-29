Local motorcycle club chapters team up to create special surprises for nursing home residents

(WBNG) -- Two local motorcycle club chapters -- The Punisher's LEMC Rescue Chapter and Binghamton Chapter had its members come together to create a special surprise for residents at the Willow Point nursing home.

Curtis Hammond, President of the Punishers LEMC Rescue Club, said that the two chapters created handicap accessible flower boxes for the residents. Hammond explains that those handicap residents would be able to wheel up in a wheelchair to use them.

Veronica Diamond, Director of Therapeautic Recreation at Willow Point, said that the nursing home and its residents were very excited to receive the boxes. She adds the hope is that residents will be able to plant flowers and vegetables.

Members of the Punisher's Rescue Club said creating the boxes was an activity all the members enjoyed doing, adding that it took about six hours to create.

The Punishers LEMC Rescue Chapter added that when other community entities found about the project, they also found ways to contribute.

For example, Hammond said that organizations like LOWE's and Home Depot donated supplies to complete the project. LOWE's in Binghamton even donated over $900 dollars of building materials.

While members of the chapter say the labor came from them, they say they wouldn't have been able to do it without the community's support and are grateful for their contribution.