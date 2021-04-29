NATO military exercises launched in Albania

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A U.S. army colonel says NATO forces have launched joint military exercises in Albania with thousands of military forces from the United States and other member countries in the first such large-scale drills since World War II in the Western Balkans. Col. Joseph Scrocca said Thursday that “a staunch NATO ally since 2009, Albania is a valued security partner both regionally and globally.” DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational exercise. It is defensive in nature and focused on deterring aggression. This year, the exercise is focusing on building operational readiness and interoperability with NATO and a greater number of allies and partners over a wider area of operations than ever before.