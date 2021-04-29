PA addresses food insecurity and debate over executive powers of governor

HARRISBURG, PA (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania's Departments of Agriculture and Human Services highlighted the importance of executive powers for disaster declarations.

In 2020, the state implemented a disaster declaration under Governor Tom Wolf's executive powers. That declaration has remained in place as the state still works in its fight against the pandemic and as it rebuilds.

With the state's primary election in May, the executive powers of the governor could be limited to declaring disasters for 21 days. After the three weeks, an extension would go to the statehouse where it would be debated and voted upon.

Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding said changing the executive powers could have a negative impact.

"Limiting the ability of the executive branch to make real-time decisions to help Pennsylvanians in real need in the case of an emergency puts lives at risk," he said.

The disaster declaration currently in place has allowed Pennsylvanians to receive assistance with food insecurity.