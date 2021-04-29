Panel: Remove Fulbright statue, name from Arkansas campus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A University of Arkansas committee says tributes honoring a former senator, alum and segregationist whose beliefs did not align with the values of the institution today should be removed from campus. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the committee considered J. William Fulbright’s stance on integration and civil rights in the 1950s and 1960s before recommending his statue be removed and his name stripped from the university’s arts and sciences college. The university’s chancellor says he’ll seek additional feedback and that any changes must be approved by the board of trustees. UA spokesman Mark Rushing says the “university will follow the law concerning any recommendations or decisions on these matters.”