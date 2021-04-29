Sharangovich scores twice, Devils beat Flyers 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3. Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt also scored as the Devils won their second straight game after an 0-9-1 stretch. Defensemen Damon Severson and Will Butcher each recorded two assists. Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia and Alex Lyon made 14 saves, but the Flyers fell for the third time in four games. Jakub Voracek added two assists.