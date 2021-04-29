Shots fired at South Carolina home leads to massive manhunt

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fired shots as police arrived at a South Carolina home to investigate a domestic violence call has been arrested. Horry County Police say Terry Brady was taken into custody Thursday, hours after the shots prompted authorities to begin a massive air and ground search for him near Conway. Police say one person was injured and treated at the scene. Officials had called it an active shooter situation and also asked people to stay away. Firefighters put out a small blaze at the home where the shots were fired.