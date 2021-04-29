Some Californians can’t get vaccine despite surge in supply

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just a few weeks ago, California was struggling to meet demand for COVID-19 vaccinations. Now the state is swimming in supply but some people, especially the home-bound are struggling to receive the shots. A San Francisco Bay Area doctor says he’s pleading for doses to inoculate older patients who can’t make appointments online. Health experts say going forward, it will take more effort to reach the unvaccinated. The group includes people unable to leave their homes or who can’t miss work. Counties, cities and providers nationwide are turning to paramedics to deliver in-home shots or arrange transportation to vaccination sites.