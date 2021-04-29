Steady rain continues and snow showers are not far behind

Tonight: Rain early tapers to a chance of showers. Chance of rain is 90% but decreases to 40% overnight. Storm total rain: 0.50-1.50” with a few spots, especially within persistent heavy rain near 2”. Low: 44-48

Friday: 30% chance of scattered showers increases to 70% later. Mixed and snow showers later in the day. Windy. Gusts could reach 40-50mph. High: 49-54

Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Rain showers linger tonight but the torrential rain of earlier Thursday evening is behind us. Total rainfall, including what has already fallen, will range from 0.50” to 1.50”. A few spots with local enhancement could approach 2”. Rain chances decrease overnight.

Tonight on 12 News we'll gear you up for the chance of more snow and we'll let you know if the weekend yard work will need to be timed to dodge rain.