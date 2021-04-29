Steelers sign QB Mason Rudolph to extension through 2022

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. The team made the move just moments before the start of the 2021 draft, indicating they will not be shopping for veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement with the 24th overall pick. Rudolph is 5-3 as a starter, completing 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Rudolph was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The extension gives the Steelers a bit of continuity at the position with Roethlisberger perhaps entering the final season of his career.