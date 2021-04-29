Tennessee could mandate bathroom signs about transgender use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that requires businesses or government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multi-person bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity. The Republican-dominated Legislature gave the bill final passage Thursday, sending it to GOP Gov. Bill Lee. The Human Rights Campaign opposes the proposed requirement and says it would be the first of its kind. Tennessee lawmakers already approved legislation leaving schools open to lawsuits if they let transgender children or employees use facilities associated with their gender identity.