Union-Endicott High School hold first vaccination clinic for students

UNION ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A vaccination clinic is open for eligible Union-Endicott High School Students.

The clinic at the high school's small gym is set to receive its first doses tomorrow, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This clinic is the last date that students can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be fully vaccinated to attend the high school's prom.

Students must be at least 16 years-old and parental consent is mandatory for all students choosing to be vaccinated at this clinic.

The second dose clinic for these students will take place on May 21.