Union-Endicott High School hold first vaccination clinic for students

UNION ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A vaccination clinic is open for eligible Union-Endicott High School Students.

The clinic at the high school's small gym is set to receive its first doses tomorrow, April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This clinic is the last date that students can receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to be fully vaccinated to attend the high school's prom.

Students must be at least 16 years-old and parental consent is mandatory for all students choosing to be vaccinated at this clinic.

The second dose clinic for these students will take place on May 21.

Abigail Lane

