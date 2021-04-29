Visions Federal Credit Union wins award for Financial Education

(WBNG) -- Visions Federal Credit Union won a Diamond Award in the Financial Education category from the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council.

According to Visions Federal Credit Union, there were 1,278 entries across a variety of credit unions country-wide.

For a full list of award winners, click here.

Of the award, Visions' Director of Impact & Engagement Lizette Epps said:

Winning this award is a testament to what happens when people work together toward helping others. The education team worked closely with our internal marketing department to craft a variety of resources to help those in need. More than ever, Covid really exposed the need for financial resources. I’m proud of our teams for coming together to share financial education with our communities.

Diamond Awards Chair and VP Marketing/Chief Experience Officer at Tropical Financial CU Amy McGraw said: