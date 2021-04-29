Water bill may open spigot for Biden infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rarely has a routine water resources bill generated so much political buzz. But as senators hoisted the measure to passage Thursday the bipartisan infrastructure legislation served as a potential template for President Joe Biden’s ambitious American Jobs Plan. The Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act of 2021 authorizes about $35 billion over five years to improve leaky pipes and upgrade facilities. Senators overwhelmingly approved it, 89-2. Some see it as building block in Biden’s broader $2.3 trillion proposal to invest in roads, bridges and other infrastructure. Biden spoke by phone Thursday with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, both expressing a willingness to negotiate.. But the path ahead is daunting in the narrowly split Congress.