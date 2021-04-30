2nd man held without bond in fatal shooting of Chicago girl

CHICAGO (AP) — A second man has been ordered held without bond in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl who was sitting in a car with her father outside a Chicago McDonald’s. Cook County prosecutors on Friday said 21-year-old Demond Goudy was out on bond for four separate felony cases at the time of the April 18 shooting of Jaslyn Adams. Goudy is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the attack that also wounded the girl’s father. 18-year-old Marion Lewis is also being held without bond on murder charges in the girl’s death.