76ers use balanced scoring, rout Hawks for 2nd straight game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 126-104 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second straight game. Philadelphia began play 1½ games behind Brooklyn for the top seed in the East. Trae Young scored 32 points in his return after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, and Clint Capela had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta. The Hawks stayed in fifth place in the East.