A cool, blustery day

Wind Advisory for Cortland and Tompkins County from 10 AM Friday until 11 PM.

Wind Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga and Susquehanna Counties from 10 AM Friday until 2 AM Saturday.

Wind Advisory for Delaware, Sullivan and Wayne Counties from 10 AM until 5 AM Saturday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.25”60% High 50 (46-52) Wind W 15-25 G40 mph

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers today. With some colder air moving in, this will be changing to snow showers Friday evening.