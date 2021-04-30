Binghamton Dollars for Scholars hosting its first-ever 5K on Saturday

(WBNG) -- On Saturday, May 1st, the Binghamton Dollars for Scholars will host its first-ever 5K race.

The Binghamton Dollars for Scholars is an organization, affiliated with Binghamton's City School District, which raises money to ensure students have access to scholarships and can pursue higher education.



The organization's first ever 5K will take place tomorrow in Otsiningo Park beginning at 9AM. Registration is $25. To register, you can click here. Walkers are also welcome!