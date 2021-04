BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Humane Society is celebrating April 30th as 'National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day'.

The day was created in order to raise awareness for animals who are awaiting a permanent place to call home.

The humane society says millions of pets are in shelters across the United States.

The BCHS shared pictures of ten animals on its Facebook page.

It's a very special Fur Baby Friday! 🐾 🥳 It's National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day, a day created to raise awareness for the... Posted by The Broome County Humane Society on Friday, April 30, 2021

