Brown water coming from Endicott residents’ faucets

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott residents have recently taken to Facebook to voice their concerns over brown water coming out of their taps.

John Turner rents out his property in Endicott and shared these photos with 12 News.









Images courtesy of John Turner

Turner said Friday that his tenants were concerned over the liquid coming from their faucets, so he installed a water filter on his property to ensure clean and safe water.

He said that this is an issue that is becoming more frequent, sometimes happening multiple times per week.

Turner said residents could be showering and the water suddenly turns into the brown liquid that has a slime-like texture and is difficult to get off of skin.

He said in a conversation with the Village of Endicott Water Department that it is caused by the flushing of hydrants along with damages to the water main and well.

According to Turner, the water department said that their hands are tied by a lack of funding to repair the issues and build a new well.

Right now, according to Turner, the village only has one well.

12 News reached out to the Village of Endicott Water Department for comment, but have not heard back.