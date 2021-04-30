Skip to Content

Cardinals expect Wainwright to come off COVID-19 IL Monday

5:01 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful of getting Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday. The veteran right-hander was placed on the IL Thursday. Though Wainwright has been vaccinated, he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus.  Manager Mike Shildt declined to go into detail about Wainwright’s situation, citing privacy issues, but said he expects the 39-year-old Wainwright to start Monday night when the Cardinals host the New York Mets. Wainwright was originally scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Associated Press

