Cardinals expect Wainwright to come off COVID-19 IL Monday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful of getting Adam Wainwright back from the COVID-19 injured list on Monday. The veteran right-hander was placed on the IL Thursday. Though Wainwright has been vaccinated, he came in close contact with a family member who has tested positive for the virus. Manager Mike Shildt declined to go into detail about Wainwright’s situation, citing privacy issues, but said he expects the 39-year-old Wainwright to start Monday night when the Cardinals host the New York Mets. Wainwright was originally scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.