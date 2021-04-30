Cowboys get Penn St LB Micah Parsons after trade with Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. They traded down two spots in a deal with NFC East rival Philadelphia. The Cowboys picked up a third-round pick from the Eagles in the trade, the 84th overall selection. The deal gives Dallas three picks in the third round. Defense figures to remain the focus for the Cowboys on the second day of the draft.