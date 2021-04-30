Eagles select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at No. 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years. The Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor in the first round last year, one pick ahead of wideout Justin Jefferson. They haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.