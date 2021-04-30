Here’s all you need to know about tomorrow’s Stand With Me Assistance Dog’s Team Training’s BBQ Fundraiser

Here’s all you need to know about tomorrow’s Stand With Me Assistance Dog’s Team Training’s BBQ FundraiserUpdated
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tomorrow, Saturday, May 1st, the nonprofit, Stand With Me Assistance Dog's Team Training will host a BBQ Fundraiser in Vestal.
The BBQ Fundraiser will feature $15 dinners comprised of a pulled pork, slow smoked sandwich completed with baked beans, rolls, and coleslaw. There will also be a bake-sale.
You can pick up the orders at the Vestal Elk Lodge at 2071 Vestal Parkway W.
In order to ensure a dinner, it is best to pre-register. While day-of dinners will be accepted, they will be limited.
To pick up a dinner, head to standwithmeorg.com or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.
Frances McMahon -- or "Myrph" as she's known in the dog-training world -- calls the fundraiser a "double-edged sword."
She explains that the fundraiser helps spread the awareness about the non-profit, as well as raising funds which then go directly to training time for veterans with their dogs.