Here’s all you need to know about tomorrow’s Stand With Me Assistance Dog’s Team Training’s BBQ Fundraiser

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Tomorrow, Saturday, May 1st, the nonprofit, Stand With Me Assistance Dog's Team Training will host a BBQ Fundraiser in Vestal.

The BBQ Fundraiser will feature $15 dinners comprised of a pulled pork, slow smoked sandwich completed with baked beans, rolls, and coleslaw. There will also be a bake-sale.

You can pick up the orders at the Vestal Elk Lodge at 2071 Vestal Parkway W.

In order to ensure a dinner, it is best to pre-register. While day-of dinners will be accepted, they will be limited.

To pick up a dinner, head to standwithmeorg.com or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Frances McMahon -- or "Myrph" as she's known in the dog-training world -- calls the fundraiser a "double-edged sword."

She explains that the fundraiser helps spread the awareness about the non-profit, as well as raising funds which then go directly to training time for veterans with their dogs.