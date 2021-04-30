Islanders host the Rangers following shutout victory

New York Rangers (26-19-6, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (30-15-5, third in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -120, Rangers +100

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New York Rangers after the Islanders shut out the Rangers 4-0.

The Islanders are 30-15-5 against the rest of their division. The Islanders average only 2.8 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads the team averaging 0.9.

The Rangers are 26-19-6 against the rest of their division. The Rangers are eighth in the NHL recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 16 goals, adding 12 assists and recording 28 points. Anthony Beauvillier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

Artemi Panarin has 56 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 39 assists for the Rangers. Adam Fox has 10 assists over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 1.9 goals, three assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Jacob Trouba: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.