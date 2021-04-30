‘It is life-saving’: Elliot Page opens up about surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Elliot Page is revealing how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Page teared up when he was asked what has brought him the most joy. The Oscar-nominated star of “Juno,” “Inception” and “The Umbrella Academy” said it was the little things, like wearing a T-shirt, having a towel around his waist after a shower or touching his chest — that made him “feel comfortable in my body for probably the first time.”