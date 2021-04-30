Lawyer representing Navalny’s foundation detained in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A lawyer representing the anti-corruption foundation of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been detained in Moscow, his colleague said on social media. St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov has been representing Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption after authorities filed a lawsuit to ban the foundation and the politician’s network of regional offices as extremist organizations. Pavlov’s colleague Yevgeny Smirnov said on Facebook that Pavlov was detained Friday morning after his hotel room in Moscow was searched. Russia’s Federal Security Service was involved, Smirnov said. Pavlov is accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation, an offense punishable by a fine, community service or up to three months’ detention.