NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks

Quarterbacks and just about anyone from national champion Alabama headlined the NFL draft. The top three spots for the third time ever were passers: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, followed by BYU’s Zach Wilson to the Jets, followed by FCS school North Dakota State’s Trey Lance to San Francisco. Two other QBs selected were Justin Field of Ohio State by Chicago and Mac Jones of the Crimson Tide by New England. Jones was one of six Alabama players to go in the first 24 to tie a record set by Miami, Fla., in 2004.