Phils top Mets 2-1 in bench-clearing, trash-talking opener

Chase Anderson swung and missed at a passed ball on a third strike that let two runs score, and he tossed five solid innings to lead the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Mets. The Mets and Phillies turned the eighth inning into a bench-emptying, trash-talking affair that spiced up a routine game. The benches cleared in the eighth inning after Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado jawed at Dominic Smith after he struck him out to end a rally. Mets reliever Miguel Castro then chased Rhys Hoskins down the line in the bottom of the inning and the benches again emptied.