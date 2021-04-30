Re-opened exhibit at Roberson allows for authentic look at Haudenosaunee way of life

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Roberson Museum and Science Center has reopened their exhibit entitled Haudenosaunee: People of the Longhouse Exhibit.

Roberson says this exhibit has been reworked in collaboration with experts, faithkeepers, and staff members of the center to display the history and culture of the people of the longhouse.

The new exhibit will allow visitors to engage in different activities to immerse themselves in the Haudenosaunee way of life, including the opportunity to walk through a partial model of a longhouse, to learn about how lacrosse sticks were made, and to watch traditional dances.

Visitors at the exhibit will also be able to learn about basket weaving traditions, and get to immerse the senses with feeling the textures of authentic beads, furs, and hides.

