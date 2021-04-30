Restaurants get relief with American Rescue Plan

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Restaurants are getting economic relief after a year that decimated the service industry.

Included in the American Rescue Plan was over $20 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, which intends to give lost revenue due to the pandemic back to restaurants and other small businesses.

Leon Anastos is the owner of Broadway Diner in Endwell and said Friday the money is a needed boost.

"It helps so much, when we get this money, the first thing we're going to do is hire more people and give more hours. So it's helping directly the employees," Anastos said.

Registration opened Friday morning and the application opens May 3. For more, click here.