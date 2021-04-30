Steelers grab TE Freiermuth in 2nd round of NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are intent on giving Ben Roethlisberger as many weapons as possible before he calls it a career. The Steelers selected Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the draft. The team ignored major concerns along the offensive line to address depth at tight end after Vance McDonald retired in January. The pick is the second at an offensive skill position in as many selections for the Steelers. Pittsburgh selected running back Najee Harris in the first round.