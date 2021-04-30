Tioga County honors public health employee for service

TIOGA COUNTY, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Public Health Department Friday announced their "Public Health Employee of the First Quarter".

The county recognized Laura Bennett for her service for the first quarter of the year. Bennett plays a central role in contact tracing and vaccination efforts.

According to a news release, Bennett joined the health department in 2019 when she started serving as the Cancer Prevention in Action Grant Coordinator and a Health Educator. She also assists the nursing department.

Bennett is also responsible for managing the county's wellness program.