Two influencers ordered off Bali after fake mask video prank

4:29 am National News from the Associated Press

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A U.S.-based YouTuber and a Russian influencer have been ordered off Indonesia’s resort island of Bali after recording themselves defying mandatory mask-wearing with some imaginative makeup. Clips of the video created by Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se and posted two weeks ago show the two duping supermarket guards with a painted surgical mask after they were refused entry because Se was unmasked. Although first-time violators of Bali’s mask-wearing rule face fines of $70 for foreigners and deportation after a second offense, the police wanted them removed off the island immediately. The pair had shown remorse and apologized on Instagram video.

