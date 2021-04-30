US Steel ends plans to plow $1.5B into Pennsylvania plants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. says it is canceling a $1.5 billion project to bring state-of-the-art improvements to its operations in western Pennsylvania. It said Friday that the world has changed in the two years since it announced its intentions. It says project permits were stalled by the pandemic and now it must focus on eliminating greenhouse gas emissions from its facilities by 2050. The plan had been to improve its steelmaking efficiency and reduce emissions at its Mon Valley Works operations. Union officials say it’ll mean the loss of approximately 1,000 full-time construction jobs. U.S. Steel says it’s still committed to steelmaking in western Pennsylvania.