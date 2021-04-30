Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT

Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben,
Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga
counties.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&