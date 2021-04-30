Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben,

Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Yates, Seneca and Southern Cayuga

counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&