Wind Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT

Wind Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In
New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.
* WHEN… Into the early morning hours Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
