Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 11:35 pm
10:53 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Bradford

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In
New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN… Into the early morning hours Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wbngweather

More Stories

Skip to content