Wind Advisory until SAT 2:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In

New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN… Into the early morning hours Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&