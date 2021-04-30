Skip to Content

Wind Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 3:45 am
3:05 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Tioga-NY

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
2 AM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. In
New York, Otsego, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 2 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

wbngweather

More Stories

Skip to content