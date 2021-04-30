Skip to Content

Wind Advisory until SAT 5:00 AM EDT

Updated
Last updated today at 11:35 pm
10:53 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Delaware

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming and
Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan and Delaware counties.

* WHEN.. Through most of the overnight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

