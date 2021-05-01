147th Kentucky Derby takes off Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WBNG) -- One of the nation's most famous sporting events has returned today, with a sense of normalcy returning too.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is set to go off this evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The Derby typically draws a crowd of more than 170,000 fans, but the pandemic has limited that number and requires all who do attend to wear masks and keep their distance.

One fan who chose to attend, Ed Drake, said he felt comfortable doing so because he was fully vaccinated.

Drake said he thinks mask-wearing at the event is the right move.

Last year, the Kentucky Derby was held without fans and in the month of September.