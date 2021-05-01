76,000 California inmates now eligible for earlier releases

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is giving 76,000 inmates the opportunity to leave prison earlier. They include violent and repeat felons. The move comes as the state aims to further trim the population of what once was the nation’s largest state correctional system. More than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes will be eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third instead of the previous one-fifth under new rules that take effect Saturday. About 13,000 inmates convicted of serious but nonviolent offenses will be eligible for release after serving half their sentences.