BHS students prepared, served 600 meals for Spring Fling Dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School hosted its first Spring Fling dinner today but used Friday to prepare all 600 meals available to anyone in the community.

The dinner took place at the high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and was held on a "first come, first served" basis.

Community members were able to walk up to receive their meals or use a drive-thru option.

Student volunteers told 12 News Friday they were happy to help out.

"We feel, after the Thanksgiving dinner, it will be a great service to the community, to do this dinner and really help those in our community," sail Shamoy Dixoin, a student volunteer.