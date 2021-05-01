Blackwood has 30 saves as Devils beat Flyers 4-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 30 shots as the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 for their third straight win. Jesper Bratt, Janne Kuokkanen, Nico Hischier and Yegor Sharangovich all scored for the Devils, who had lost 10 straight games before this recent stretch during a four game series against the Flyers. Brian Elliott had 17 saves for Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of its last 15 games and has been eliminated from the East Division pl yoff contention. Joel Farabee scored Philadelphia’s only goal in the waning moments of the third period.