Businesses reconsidering 24-hour store hours

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Corin Dively sacrificed sleep to shop. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to buy a quart of milk or bottle of Tylenol in the wee hours of the morning as many stores once open 24 hours a day are now closing at midnight or earlier. And for those who have a nontraditional work schedule or sick child, the closures are problematic. “It’s tough for people who work off shifts and overnights,” said Dively, of Olyphant. “They can’t run out after work if they need to grab things or shop on their night off when they’d be awake anyway.”