Candor Daffodil Festival returns after pandemic caused hiatus

CANDOR (WBNG) -- The Candor Daffodil Festival made its long-awaited return Saturday as locals came together to celebrate spring and support local businesses.

Carol Van Epps said it was difficult to plan the event with the uncertainty around the pandemic, but they were able to settle on allowing 200 people into the festival area at one time while enforcing mask-wearing and social distancing throughout.

She said the event is important to the community.

"It's a wonderful way to get the community out socially and promote our local businesses and the hard work of the chamber of commerce," Van Epps said.