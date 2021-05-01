Conforto’s homer in 9th leads Mets past Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning and the New York Mets benefited from a very questionable call by the second base umpire in a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto also had a two-run double in a four-run first inning against former teammate Zack Wheeler. New York squandered the 4-0 lead but recovered to win for just the fourth time in 12 games — even after center fielder Brandon Nimmo and third baseman J.D. Davis exited with hand injuries. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who have alternated wins and losses in their last 10 games.